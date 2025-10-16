In Georgia, Finnish Foreign Minister fined for allegedly blocking a road at a rally

Elina Valtonen (Photo: Jonas Roosens/EPA)

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has fined the current head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, for allegedly blocking a road during a protest in Tbilisi. This was reported by the media News Georgia.

The fine amounted to 5000 GEL, which is equivalent to more than $1800.

It is not yet known whether the official was served with a protocol on administrative violation and whether she had time to pay the fine before leaving Georgia.

The Finnish Foreign Minister paid an official visit to Tbilisi on October 14-15. On Tuesday, she joined the anti-government protesters on Rustaveli Avenue. According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, the participants allegedly blocked the road.

Valtonen said she came to the rally because she wanted to speak out in support of freedom of speech in Georgia.

The day before, it became known that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze canceled a meeting with the official because she had participated in an "illegal action" and made "false statements" about the country.