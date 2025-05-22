India rejects Pakistan's accusations of involvement in school bus attack

The victims of the attack were three children, a security guard and a bus driver

The site of the attack (Photo: Fayyaz Ahmed / EPA)

Pakistan accused India of a suicide attack on a school bus. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the accusations baseless. This was reported by The Guardian and The Times of India.

The attack on a school bus in the southwestern province of Balochistan took place on the morning of Wednesday, May 21. Five people were killed in the attack, including three children, a driver and a security guard. Dozens more children were injured.

The bus was on its way to school in the city of Khuzdar. According to local officials, the attacker drove a car into the bus and then detonated explosives.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the media wing of the Pakistani military quickly issued a statement claiming that India "planned and organized" the attack.

The Indian Foreign Ministry denied what it called "baseless allegations of India's involvement in the unrest in Pakistan". The country's foreign ministry expressed condolences over the loss of life.

"India rejects Pakistan's baseless allegations of involvement in the Khuzdar incident," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry added that it has become common for Pakistan to blame India for all its internal problems.