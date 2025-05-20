Pakistan and India agree to disengage troops by end of May – AFP

The withdrawal of troops will take place in stages.

Indian military patrol in Kashmir (Photo: FAROOQ KHAN/EPA)

Pakistan and India have agreed to withdraw reinforcements deployed during the recent armed conflict back to their peacetime positions by the end of May, AFP reported, citing a senior Pakistani security official, CNA reported .

According to the agency's interlocutor, both countries have agreed to a phased withdrawal of additional troops and weapons deployed on the de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control.

"The troops will be withdrawn to pre-conflict positions by the end of May," the source told AFP.

The agreement on the disengagement of troops was reached after the Indian army said last week that both sides had agreed to take "immediate steps to ensure the reduction of troops on the borders and in the adjacent areas."

The aggravation of relations between Pakistan and India occurred after an attack on a group of tourists in Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 people.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack and took a number of measures . In particular, it stopped issuing new visas to Pakistani citizens and canceled those previously issued.

Pakistan's defense minister has denied involvement in the April 22 attack in Kashmir and called for an international investigation into the attack . However, he believes that an Indian military invasion of Pakistan is inevitable.

India attacked Pakistan on the evening of May 6 as part of Operation Sindoor. Pakistan responded with a missile strike.

On May 7, the Prime Minister of Pakistan announced that the country's Air Force had destroyed Indian aircraft.

On the afternoon of May 10, US President Trump announced that, through his country's mediation, India and Pakistan had agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire. This was later confirmed in New Delhi and Islamabad.

.