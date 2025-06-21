Israel reports killing of Iranian commander responsible for UAV launches
Israeli Air Force fighter jet (Photo: Abir Sultan/EPA)

On Friday, June 20, the Israeli military eliminated the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unit responsible for launching drones, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

The report states that the Israeli Air Force struck Aminpour Judaki, commander of the second UAV brigade of the IRGC Air Force, eliminating him.

The IDF noted that Judaki carried out hundreds of drone attacks on Israeli territory from the Ahvaz region in southwestern Iran.

The military added that after the elimination of Taher-Pour, the commander of the IRGC Air Force's drone headquarters, on June 13, Judaki took on a key role in operations.

