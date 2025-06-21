Israel reports killing of Iranian commander responsible for UAV launches

The Israel Defense Forces said Aminpour Judaki was killed in an airstrike.

Israeli Air Force fighter jet (Photo: Abir Sultan/EPA)

On Friday, June 20, the Israeli military eliminated the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unit responsible for launching drones, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

The report states that the Israeli Air Force struck Aminpour Judaki, commander of the second UAV brigade of the IRGC Air Force, eliminating him.

The IDF noted that Judaki carried out hundreds of drone attacks on Israeli territory from the Ahvaz region in southwestern Iran.

The military added that after the elimination of Taher-Pour, the commander of the IRGC Air Force's drone headquarters, on June 13, Judaki took on a key role in operations.

A new round of conflict between Iran and Israel began on June 13. The IDF announced that it had carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program facilities.

The attack killed several top Iranian military officials, including IRGC Commander-in-Chief Salami.

On the same day, it became known about the elimination of the commander of the Iranian Air Force, Hajizadeh.