Navy plane crashes in South Korea – video of the moment and consequences
The scene (Photo: @WeatherMonitors/X)

A Navy plane with four people on board crashed in South Korea. This was reported by Yonhap and The Washington Post .

The military said the plane took off from a base in Pohang in the southeast of the country at 13:43 local time, but crashed for unknown reasons. In Pohang, local residents confirmed that they saw the plane crash and heard a subsequent explosion. Rescuers and firefighters then arrived at the scene .

Local police confirm that a naval patrol plane crashed, but it is not yet known if there are any dead or injured.

According to Yonhap, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire. The publication also published a photo showing thick smoke over the hills near the industrial zone.

The crash site (Photo: Yonhap)
