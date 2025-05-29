Navy plane crashes in South Korea – video of the moment and consequences

Police have confirmed that a naval patrol plane crashed, but it is not yet known whether there are any dead or injured

The scene (Photo: @WeatherMonitors/X)

A Navy plane with four people on board crashed in South Korea. This was reported by Yonhap and The Washington Post .

The military said the plane took off from a base in Pohang in the southeast of the country at 13:43 local time, but crashed for unknown reasons. In Pohang, local residents confirmed that they saw the plane crash and heard a subsequent explosion. Rescuers and firefighters then arrived at the scene .

A Navy patrol plane carrying four people crashed on a mountain in the southeastern city of Pohang on Thursday, authorities said. pic.twitter.com/bDRKD1yIDw - The Korea Herald 코리아헤럴드 (@TheKoreaHerald) May 29, 2025

According to Yonhap, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire. The publication also published a photo showing thick smoke over the hills near the industrial zone.