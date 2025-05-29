Navy plane crashes in South Korea – video of the moment and consequences
A Navy plane with four people on board crashed in South Korea. This was reported by Yonhap and The Washington Post .
The military said the plane took off from a base in Pohang in the southeast of the country at 13:43 local time, but crashed for unknown reasons. In Pohang, local residents confirmed that they saw the plane crash and heard a subsequent explosion. Rescuers and firefighters then arrived at the scene .
A Navy patrol plane carrying four people crashed on a mountain in the southeastern city of Pohang on Thursday, authorities said. pic.twitter.com/bDRKD1yIDw- The Korea Herald 코리아헤럴드 (@TheKoreaHerald) May 29, 2025
Local police confirm that a naval patrol plane crashed, but it is not yet known if there are any dead or injured.
According to Yonhap, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire. The publication also published a photo showing thick smoke over the hills near the industrial zone.
- on March 23, 2025, it was reported that during the West Coast Air Show in Saldanha in South Africa, the pilot of an aircraft performing a demonstration flight lost control and crashed.
- On April 7, a medical transport helicopter crashed into the sea in southwestern Japan, killing a patient and two other people.
- On April 11, a sightseeing helicopter carrying five Spanish tourists and a pilot crashed in New York City . All of them died. The owner of the helicopter, New York Helicopter Tours, suspended its operations.