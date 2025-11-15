Nine people killed in India by explosion at police station – Reuters

Most of those killed in the November 14 blast in Kashmir were police officers

At least nine people were killed and 29 injured in an explosion at a police station in Indian-administered Kashmir late on Friday, November 14. This was reported by Reuters with reference to unnamed police sources.

The explosion occurred as police were inspecting confiscated explosives. It comes days after a car bombing in New Delhi that killed eight people.

The sources said that most of those killed in Kashmir were police officers, including forensic experts who were examining the explosives. Some of the wounded are in critical condition.

"Identification of the bodies is ongoing, as some of them are completely burned," said one of the interlocutors.

He added that the intensity of the explosion was such that some body parts were found in neighboring houses, about 100–200 meters from the police station.

The regional police chief is expected to address a press conference on the incident shortly.

Earlier, a local police spokesman told Reuters that the explosion occurred in a neighborhood in the city of Nouham. According to him, a fire broke out there after the explosion.

On April 22, 2025, militants attacked a group of tourists in Kashmir, killing 26 people. India blamed Pakistan for the attack and took a number of measures.

In July, India announced the elimination of three militants responsible for the massacre of tourists.