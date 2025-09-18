Part of an unknown drone found on the beach in Latvia

It is possible that the UAV could have washed ashore from the Baltic Sea

A drone is detected (Photo: Latvian law enforcement)

A drone fragment was found on a local beach in Latvia. This was reported to by police, law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

The remains of the drone were found in the Ventspils region on the beach in Varva, the area is cordoned off.

"According to preliminary information, there is no danger at the scene. It is possible that the wreckage was washed ashore by the sea," the report says.

The police notified the relevant authorities, and an unexploded ordnance disposal team of the Latvian National Armed Forces arrived at the site.

The photo published by the military shows a part of the drone with components, and letters and several numbers are visible on the tail. Currently, the police do not have information about what kind of drone it is and who owns it, , said, a representative of the municipality Marlena Zwaigze.