Poland puts two suspects on the wanted list for sabotage on the railroad

Poland is looking for Yevgeny Ivanov and Alexander Kononov in cases of sabotage on the railroad

Sabotage in Poland (Photo: ERA / Wojtek Jargilo)

Poland has put suspects on the wanted list in the case of sabotage on the Polish railroad. About this reported in Network X, a representative of the Polish National Prosecutor's Office, Przemysław Nowak.

"The prosecutor has put on the wanted list Yevgeny Ivanov, born on September 13, 1984 in Estonia, and Alexander Kononov, born on September 7, 1986 in Ukraine. The search will be conducted by the Polish police," the statement said.

The grounds for a wanted notice are court decision regarding the arrest of two suspects in sabotage of railway infrastructure, issued the day before. At that time, the court in Warsaw granted the prosecutor's request to take the two people into custody.

The men are suspected of committing terrorist acts of sabotage on behalf of Russian special services against Poland. This is an aggravated charge under three articles – a form of espionage in the form of acts of sabotage on behalf of a foreign intelligence service, creating a threat of a disaster in land traffic, and the use of explosives. The crimes are punishable by life imprisonment.