Poland urges its citizens to leave Russia

Due to the reduction of Polish diplomatic and consular staff in Russia, the possibilities of helping Polish citizens are limited

Moscow (Illustrative photo: Yuri Kochetkov/EPA)

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended that its citizens leave the territory of Russia. This is stated in an official statement on the government's website.

The Foreign Ministry recommends refraining from any trips to Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine and the recognition of Poland as an unfriendly country by the Russian authorities.

"Polish citizens residing in Russia are advised to leave its territory by available commercial and private means, unless their life, family or professional circumstances require them to stay there," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that due to the constant reduction in the number of Polish diplomatic and consular staff in Russia caused by the closure of the consulates in Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg, the possibilities of providing direct consular assistance are becoming increasingly limited, and obtaining such assistance may require travel to very remote consular offices.

"In the event of a sharp deterioration in the security situation, border closures or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may be much more difficult or even impossible," the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasized .

Warsaw also warned that Polish citizens who also have Russian citizenship are considered exclusively Russian citizens under Russian law. Therefore, persons with dual citizenship can be mobilized into the Russian army.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that the Russian Federation has a complete ban on photographing objects related to state security, including police stations, airports, military facilities and other state institutions. Violation of this ban in the aggressor state can lead to criminal liability.

On October 22, 2024, Poland closed the Russian consulate in Poznan. Sikorski accused Russia of attempted sabotage.

Russia responded by announcing the closure of the Polish Consulate in St. Petersburg.

In May 2025, it became known that Poland was closing the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.