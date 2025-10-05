Remains of an unknown drone discovered in Poland
The remains of an unknown aerial object, probably a drone, were found in Poland. This was reported by the media RMF24 with reference to law enforcement.
The remains of the UAV were found in the village of Zaremby-Warkholy in the Ostrowski Poviat of the Mazowieckie Voivodeship. The drone was found around 18:00 on October 4 in a field.
Among the nearest buildings was an empty house. The police officers secured the object and the place where it was found. They informed the military gendarmerie and the prosecutor's office.
Law enforcers urged residents to immediately notify the services in case of such findings.
- Wreckage of unidentified UAVs is regularly found in Poland. In particular, in late September, the country found another drone that probably flew in during an airspace violation on September 10.
- Zelenskyy said that 92 drones were flying to Poland that day, but Ukraine shot down some.
