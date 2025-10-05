Remains of an unknown drone discovered in Poland

An unidentified object was found in the Mazovian Voivodeship

Polish law enforcement officers (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

The remains of an unknown aerial object, probably a drone, were found in Poland. This was reported by the media RMF24 with reference to law enforcement.

The remains of the UAV were found in the village of Zaremby-Warkholy in the Ostrowski Poviat of the Mazowieckie Voivodeship. The drone was found around 18:00 on October 4 in a field.

Among the nearest buildings was an empty house. The police officers secured the object and the place where it was found. They informed the military gendarmerie and the prosecutor's office.

Law enforcers urged residents to immediately notify the services in case of such findings.