Russia was under drone attack at night: explosions near Moscow and in Rostov region – video

The invaders claimed to have intercepted 13 drones flying to the capital of the aggressor state

Rostov-on-Don (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of July 19, Russian regions were attacked by drones, with explosions in Moscow and Rostov regions. This was reported by Russian propaganda resources and the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin.

Sobyanin said that during the night, the aggressor state's air defense forces allegedly shot down 13 UAVs flying toward the Russian capital. At the same time, the propaganda resource Mash writes that explosions were heard in Mozhaysk and Dmitrov. In Dmitrov, the wreckage of a downed UAV allegedly fell into a field and damaged a high-voltage line.

The propaganda Telegram channel Baza reports at least six explosions in Zelenograd (Moscow administrative district).

Russians also complained about a massive drone attack on the Rostov region. The interim governor of the Russian region, Yuri Slyusar, wrote that several private houses allegedly caught fire in the Likhovsky district of Kamensk-Shakhtynsky due to the fall of UAV debris. He reported one wounded person .

The governor also said that a transformer caught fire and a high-voltage line was disconnected in the Kamianske district due to an attack by unknown drones. There are five settlements in the blackout zone with a population of about 2,000 people. The Adler-Samara passenger train has been suspended due to a power outage.

A mechanic claims that drone debris caused an alleged landscape fire in Donetsk, Rostov region.

Caution, the video contains profanity!

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state counted 71 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs. 24 – over the territory of the Rostov region, 16 – over the Moscow region, including 13 flying to Moscow, 11 – over the Bryansk region, 10 – over the Kaluga region, three – over the Kursk region, two each – over the Orel, Tula and Lipetsk regions, and one – over the Krasnodar region.