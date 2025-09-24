Russian fighter jet flies over German frigate in the Baltic Sea
A Russian fighter jet has committed another provocation in the Baltic Sea. This was announced during the budget debate in the Bundestag by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, quoted by n-tv.
According to him, a Russian military aircraft flew over a German Navy frigate in the Baltic Sea. Such flights are considered unnecessary provocations by the military.
According to media reports, the Russian fighter jet flew over the Hamburg frigate, which is currently participating in NATO's Neptune Strike exercise. These flights took place twice, shortly before and last weekend.
Pistorius compared this incident to the intrusion of Russian drones and fighter jets into the airspace of Poland and Estonia. In his opinion, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is testing NATO.
"Putin wants to provoke NATO member states, and he wants to identify, expose and exploit perceived weaknesses in the NATO alliance," added the German defense minister.
- On September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they were over Estonia for about 12 minutes.
- On the same day, Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Polish Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea. More than a week before, two dozen Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.
- On September 22, Tusk said that Poland would shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace. British Foreign Secretary to the UN said she was ready to repel the offending aircraft.
