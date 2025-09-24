Russian fighter jet flies over German frigate in the Baltic Sea

A Russian plane flies over the Hamburg frigate, which is currently participating in NATO's Neptune Strike exercise

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

A Russian fighter jet has committed another provocation in the Baltic Sea. This was announced during the budget debate in the Bundestag by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, quoted by n-tv.

According to him, a Russian military aircraft flew over a German Navy frigate in the Baltic Sea. Such flights are considered unnecessary provocations by the military.

According to media reports, the Russian fighter jet flew over the Hamburg frigate, which is currently participating in NATO's Neptune Strike exercise. These flights took place twice, shortly before and last weekend.

Pistorius compared this incident to the intrusion of Russian drones and fighter jets into the airspace of Poland and Estonia. In his opinion, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is testing NATO.

"Putin wants to provoke NATO member states, and he wants to identify, expose and exploit perceived weaknesses in the NATO alliance," added the German defense minister.