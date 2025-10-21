The man who attempted to kill Fico was sentenced to 21 years

Juraj Cintula (Photo: Jakub Gavlak/EPA)

72-year-old writer Juraj Cintula, who in 2024 attempted to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, was sentenced to 21 years in prison. This was reported by the media Denník N.

The man was found guilty of committing a terrorist attack. The Senate of the Specialized Criminal Court named after Igor Kralik sentenced him to 21 years in prison. Thus, the court used the possibility of an extraordinary reduction in the sentence. Cintula faced life imprisonment.

The decisive factors in the sentence were the age of the offender, his poor health, and "complete honesty".

The decision is not final. Cintula's lawyer Namir Aliyasri told reporters as he left the court building that they would most likely appeal.

The attacker's guilt was beyond doubt. Cintula's lawyer also repeatedly stated that it was clear who shot Fico. The shooter was arrested immediately after the attack, and regional television filmed the attack with a camera set up in front of the building where it took place. The man himself confessed to the shooting.

On May 15, 2024, Fico was shot in the city of Handlov after a government retreat. The Slovak prime minister was seriously injured, life-threateningly, but he underwent surgery and the politician's condition improved.

The gunman was a writer named Cintula, who explained his act by disagreeing with the prime minister's policies.

On March 17, 2025, a man was charged with the attack.