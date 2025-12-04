Trump again helped "end the war" – Rwanda and Congo sign peace agreement

Despite the fact that the shelling between the parties continued after the signing of the agreement, Trump claimed immediate results

Signing of the agreement (Photo: WhiteHouse/X)

On December 4, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwandan leader Paul Kagame signed a peace agreement in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump acted as an intermediary, reported in the White House.

The document was called the Washington Agreement and was signed at the Trump Institute of Peace. The US President called it a "great day" for Africa and the world."

"We are ending a war that has been going on for decades. They've spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they're going to spend a lot of time hugging, holding hands, and taking advantage of the economic benefits of the United States, just like any other country does," citation Bloomberg quotes the American leader at the signing ceremony.

The peace agreement was accompanied by a number of separate economic agreements between African countries and the United States, which, according to Trump, will give Washington access to valuable critical mineral resources.

When asked when countries could expect the fighting to stop and a real lasting peace to be established, Trump said that everyone would see "very immediate results."

How to transmits According to Reuters, clashes between the Rwandan-backed rebel movement Mouvement 23 and the Congolese army were reported throughout South Kivu province after the agreement was signed. The rebels accused government troops of bombing several civilian areas.

Trump has repeatedly claimed to have "ended" eight wars. In October, the State Department published a list of military conflicts that were allegedly ended with the assistance of the US leader in less than a year: Cambodia and Thailand; Kosovo and Serbia; the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; India and Pakistan; Israel and Iran; Egypt and Ethiopia; Azerbaijan and Armenia; Israel and Hamas.