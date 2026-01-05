Trump confirms "many deaths" of Cubans in operation against Venezuela

According to the Cuban government, 32 soldiers were allegedly killed during clashes with the US military

US special operation in Venezuela (Photo: EPA/Olga Fedorova)

President of the United States Donald Trump confirmed "many deaths" of Cubans during the operation against Venezuela. He said this reported to journalists on board Air Force One.

When asked by journalists if he knew the exact number of Cubans killed, Trump answered in the negative.

"You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday... There were no deaths on our side, but on the other side, unfortunately, there were many deaths. Many Cubans died trying to protect him (Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro – Ed.)," Trump said.

At the same time, the Cuban government said about the deaths of 32 people during the confrontation with the US operation, all of whom were members of the country's army and intelligence services. And the authorities in Havana announced two days of national mourning on January 5 and 6.

"Faithful to their duties related to security and protection, our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism and fell after fierce resistance in a direct fight with the attackers or as a result of bombing," the government said.