Turkey announces deaths of 20 soldiers in C130 plane crash

Among the dead are four pilots, 16 officers and other categories of military personnel

C-130 aircraft (Photo: Depositphotos)

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced the deaths of 20 Air Force servicemen as a result of the crash of a C-130 military transport aircraft. On the X network, the agency shared the data of the victims.

The plane crashed on November 11, 2025, near the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan, en route to Turkey. According to published data, among the 20 dead were four pilots (two captains, a major and a lieutenant) and 16 servicemen, including officers, as well as flight engineers, technicians and other specialists of aviation units.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler expresses condolences over the deaths of the military and calls them "martyrs".

"We did not bury you in the ground, but in our hearts... Your homeland is grateful to you. Our heroic brothers-in-arms became martyrs on November 11, 2025, as a result of the crash of our C-130 military transport aircraft, which was en route from Azerbaijan to our country, on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan," he said.

The dead soldiers. (Photo: X / Turkish Ministry of Defense)

The victims of the plane crash (Photo: X / Turkish Ministry of Defense)

The victims of the plane crash (Photo: X / Turkish Ministry of Defense)

The dead Turkish soldiers (Photo: X / Turkish Ministry of Defense)