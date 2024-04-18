Спікер Палати Джонсон: Надання летальної допомоги Україні зараз є критично важливим
Спікер Палати представників Конгресу США Майк Джонсон в ефірі американського телеканалу C-SPAN заявив, що вважає допомогу Україні "критично важливою".
"Те, що ми робимо зараз, я вважаю за правильне. Зараз критичний час, і я вважаю, що надання Україні летальної допомоги є критично важливим", – сказав він.
Джонсон додав, що "потрібно чинити правильно" і зараз "не час грати з цим у політику".
@cspanofficial Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), with his job on the line, vowed Wednesday to move forward with his plan to pass a series of foreign bills over the objections of members of his conference. This morning, he unveiled the text of the standalone bills, which largely mirror the Senate-passed bipartisan national security supplemental, providing billions of dollars in aid for U.S. allies. The package includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $26.4 billion for Israel and $8 billion to boost the U.S.’s presence in the Indo-Pacific. It also includes $9 billion in humanitarian relief for Gaza, the West Bank, Ukraine and other places in need. Some of the assistance will be conditioned as a loan. His decision to bring the aid bills to the floor has sparked a revolt in the Republican conference and almost guarantees that the speaker will face a motion to strip him of his gavel. "My philosophy is you do the right thing and you let the chips fall where they may. If I operated out of fear of a motion to vacate, I would never be able to do my job," the speaker told reporters. "I could make a selfish decision and do something that’s different but I’m doing here what I believe to be the right thing. I think providing lethal aid to Ukraine right now is critically important." House Democrats have signaled they will protect the speaker if he faces a motion to vacate, but Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he wanted to review the legislation and meet with his caucus before reaching a decision. "Once we’ve made a caucus-wide decision about the substance, then we’ll be able to talk about the process and what may lie ahead. But we don’t want to put the cart before the horse," the Democratic leader told reporters. #speakerofthehouse #mikejohnson #cspan ♬ original sound – C-SPAN
17 квітня республіканець та критик допомоги Україні Томас Массі закликав Джонсона дозволити Республіканській партії обрати нового спікера, а потім піти у відставку. Раніше з такою пропозицією виступила Марджорі Тейлор Грін – прихильниця 45-го президента США Дональда Трампа.
Своєю чергою, демократи вже протягом місяця обіцяють врятувати спікера від звільнення, якщо той ухвалить допомогу Україні.
- 15 квітня 2024 року сенатор Шумер заявив, що лідери Конгресу досягли згоди щодо допомоги Ізраїлю й Україні.
- 17 квітня Джонсон повідомив, що Палата представників голосуватиме за законопроєкт про допомогу для України 20 квітня.
- Того ж дня з'явився текст законопроєкту щодо допомоги США Україні. LIGA.net публікувала основне.
