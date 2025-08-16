In the United States, Zelenskyy needs to show readiness for peace, but not capitulation – analyst Dickinson

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on February 28, 2025 (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

During a meeting at the White House, for president Volodymyr Zelenskyy it will be necessary to behave "very diplomatically" to show his American counterpart Donald Trump that he really wants the war to end, but is not ready to surrender. About this for the article of LIGA.net said Peter Dickinson, a research fellow at the Atlantic Council, an American think tank.

"Now Trump will play the blame game. There will be no ceasefire, no meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. The biggest challenge now will be Trump's attempt to shift the blame to others. Because Russia will also do everything to make Zelenskyy look guilty of everything, that it is not Putin's fault that they could not agree on anything. This is what the competition will be about now. Zelenskyy and Putin will have to show that it is not the fault of either of them, but of the other," the expert said.

According to him, the dictator's message to the US president was clear: "[In the opinion of the US leader] the problem lies with Zelenskyy and Europe. They are an obstacle to peace."

And, Dickinson noted, Trump was ready to listen to this – the US president later said that now it's up to the Ukrainian leader and Europe to establish peace, to make the appropriate decision.

According to the analyst, on August 18 at the White House, Zelenskyy "should be very diplomatic" to show Trump that he really wants peace, but not ready to capitulate.

"They will have a meeting, and then Zelenskyy should try to avoid a repeat of the situation in the Oval Office", the expert summarized.