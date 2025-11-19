Telegram usage and security at Ukrzaliznytsia: Zelenskyy discusses sabotage in Poland

President of Ukraine and PM of Poland hold a call after sabotage on the railroad

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk (Illustrative photo from January 2025: PAWEL SUPERNAK/EPA)

Ukraine and Poland agree that Russia is behind the latter's sabotage: Telegram was used for subversion and propaganda, and the Ukrzaliznytsia appropriate measures have been taken to counteract such sabotage. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a call with the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk.

"The prime minister shared information from his law enforcement and intelligence agencies regarding recent acts of sabotage on the Polish railroad. The social platform Telegram was used to organize subversive activities and launch a disinformation campaign against Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy told Tusk that such subversive actions are directed against Ukraine on a daily basis, including by rail: "At UZ, we have implemented appropriate measures to counter such sabotage."

The president emphasized that the data of Ukraine and Poland coincide – all the facts point to the trace of the Russian Federation behind these actions: "No one is interested in this but the Russians."

Kyiv is also ready to cooperate with Warsaw at various levels and share all information: Zelenskyy and Tusk agreed to set up a Ukrainian-Polish group that will "work to prevent similar situations from Russia in the future."

In addition, the Polish PM expressed his condolences over the deaths in Ternopil and dozens of wounded people in other regions of Ukraine due to Russian drone and missile strikes.