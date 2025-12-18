Elections in wartime can only be an imitation, they are impossible without security guarantees, says analyst

OPORA senior advisor Kotsiuruba noted that elections during martial law cannot be called an expression of will

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Elections held during the Russian war can only be an imitation. Voting cannot be held without the state guaranteeing the security of all participants in this process. About this for text by LIGA.net said Olha Kotsiuruba, senior advisor at the Civil Network OPORA.

The Ukrainian constitution explicitly prohibits voting during martial law – elections held under such conditions cannot be called an expression of will, the analyst noted.

Read also Are elections possible in time of war? Explaining to Trump on the fingers

"After all, Ukrainian elections must meet international standards and be free, fair and genuine," she explained.

Elections cannot be held without the state's ability to guarantee the safety of all participants in the process – election commission members, candidates, observers and voters, Kotsiuruba said.

She emphasized that elections are not just one day of voting.

Security requirements also apply to the nomination of candidates, the possibility of campaigning, including meetings with voters, preparation for voting, transportation of ballots and direct observation of the election, the analyst explained.

The war also imposes additional restrictions, such as curfews and security protocols during air alerts, and holding elections in such conditions contradicts the basic principles of democracy, Kotsiuruba said.

"It was Russia's aggression that made the presidential, parliamentary and local elections impossible," the analyst emphasized.

What will take place during the war can only be an imitation, not a real vote in the international sense, she noted.