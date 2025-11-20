A Trumpist senator who promotes sanctions against Russia speaks out about a possible US peace plan

Graham supported such an end to the Russian war against Ukraine, after which there will be no third invasion

Lindsey Graham (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

American Republican senator Lindsey Graham has called for a "decent and just" end to the Russian-Ukrainian war through negotiations involving Ukraine and Europe. The politician, who promotes the previously supported by the US president Donald Trump a draft law on new economic restrictions on Russia, wrote in the social network X.

"As to the existence of a 28 point plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, I have no knowledge of the plan and have only read media reports about the proposal. It is my firm belief that this war needs to come to an end through negotiations with an honorable and just outcome that would prevent a third invasion [by Russia into Ukraine] and deter others from acting aggressively throughout the globe," the politician wrote.

The senator noted that such a result can only be achieved through negotiations involving both sides, including Ukraine, which is a victim of Russia's aggression, and Washington's European allies.

Earlier, on November 16, Trump said on the preparation of a new bill to impose strict sanctions on any country doing business with Russia.

Later, Graham wrote that this document would allow him to impose secondary sanctions and duties against countries that continue to buy Russian resources at his discretion. So far, this bill has not been adopted.