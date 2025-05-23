Air Force strikes Russian forward command post in Bakhmut

The strike reduces the ability of the occupiers to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovskoye direction

Russian invader (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The Defense Forces recently struck a forward command post of the Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

On May 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the forward command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The attack significantly damaged the building where the enemy was located.

The General Staff noted that this strike seriously reduces the ability of the occupiers to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsky direction, one of the most tense sections of the front.