SBU: Sternenko was assaulted with firearms, attacker detained - photos

Sternenko says there is no threat to his life

Serhiy Sternenko (Photo: Facebook account of the activist)

Activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko said he was attacked. A message to this effect appeared in his Telegram channel.

"I was attacked. I am wounded," he wrote .

Later, Sternenko added that there is no threat to his life. According to him, the attacker was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine.

He thanked the special service for its "lightning fast response". The activist did not disclose any other details .

SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtyarenko confirmed in a commentary to LIGA.net that SBU officers prevented Sternenko's murder and detained the attacker.

According to him, on May 1, the activist was assaulted with a firearm.

"Thanks to the professional and immediate actions of the SBU officers, the attacker was detained on the spot," added Dekhtyarenko .

This is not the first attack on the activist. In May 2018, Sternenko was already attacked. Defending himself, he wounded the attackers, and one of them died. Activist was accused of premeditated murder.

In December 2023, the Primorskyi Court of Odesa closed the proceedings regarding the death of a participant in the attack.