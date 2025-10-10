Another EU country spotted unidentified drones over military facilities

Czech army is ready to detect and identify UAVs and neutralize them, says spokeswoman for the country's General Staff

NATO soldiers (Photo: Artur Reszko/EPA)

The Czech Republic has recorded cases of unidentified drones near strategic, including military, facilities. This was reported by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the country, Zdenka Sobarnya Košvancová, the media reports Echo24.

According to her, the army spots drones over Czech infrastructure.

"Especially over our military facilities. However, their list is classified information," the spokeswoman said.

She added that the Czech army is constantly exchanging information about threats with NATO partners, but even this information is classified. The representative of the General Staff noted that the Czech army is ready to detect and identify drones, as well as neutralize them.

"Either in the form of non-lethal – electromagnetic interference, the so-called jamming, or lethal – neutralization by kinetic force. The choice of the form of deployment of forces is also associated with possible risks of collateral damage. The conditions for the deployment of the Czech army on our territory are defined by law," she emphasized.

Czech Ministry of Interior spokeswoman Hana Mala said that Czech authorities are cooperating with foreign partners and exchanging information to help build resilience to these incidents.

Army spokeswoman Colonel Magdalena Dvorzhakova later added that the army is collecting information on drone flights over military areas and facilities.

"There is indeed an increase in the number of incidents with drones, but they are mostly caused by ignorance of the law or unprofessional handling by amateur pilots. However, these are common offenses. We do not register any types of drones that have been reported in Germany. Among other things, we are taking other measures to improve the detection of drones in the vicinity of military installations," Dvorakova said.

In recent weeks, a number of European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium, have reported incidents involving unidentified drones over critical infrastructure.

It is currently unclear who is responsible for UAV flights over European airports and other infrastructure. However, some countries have expressed concern that it could be Russia.