At meeting with Trump, Putin will have a "unique" opportunity to agree to a truce, Czech foreign minister says

Lipavsky believes that the dictator "will definitely have the opportunity to accept a truce"

Jan Lipawski (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have a "unique" opportunity to agree to a truce during a meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Alaska. The Czech official said this during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv, reports Suspilne.

Lipavsky noted that at the meeting on August 15, the Russian dictator "will definitely have the opportunity to accept the truce."

"He [Putin] has already killed one million of his people. He is killing people every day with new attacks. So yes, he has this unique opportunity," the Czech foreign minister said.

He also believes that the political and military support of Ukraine by its partners, sanctions against Russia, and the strength of Ukrainian defenders have led to the Russian dictator "demonstrating any willingness to negotiate."

In addition, Lipavsky warned against territorial concessions in favor of Moscow and emphasized that the borders of states are not changed by "brute force."