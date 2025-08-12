At meeting with Trump, Putin will have a "unique" opportunity to agree to a truce, Czech foreign minister says
Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have a "unique" opportunity to agree to a truce during a meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Alaska. The Czech official said this during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv, reports Suspilne.
Lipavsky noted that at the meeting on August 15, the Russian dictator "will definitely have the opportunity to accept the truce."
"He [Putin] has already killed one million of his people. He is killing people every day with new attacks. So yes, he has this unique opportunity," the Czech foreign minister said.
He also believes that the political and military support of Ukraine by its partners, sanctions against Russia, and the strength of Ukrainian defenders have led to the Russian dictator "demonstrating any willingness to negotiate."
In addition, Lipavsky warned against territorial concessions in favor of Moscow and emphasized that the borders of states are not changed by "brute force."
- On August 11, Trump said that thanks to his meeting with Putin, he will "know for sure" whether a peace agreement can be reached in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- President Zelenskyy said that the Russian dictator is not preparing for a ceasefire and war, but instead the occupiers are moving troops for new offensives.
- On August 12, 26 EU member states except Hungary, published a joint statement in support of Ukraine before the meeting Trump and Putin.
- President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Europe should work together to develop positions that will not allow Moscow to deceive the world again.
