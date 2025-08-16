Before meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy will get advice from partners – Merz

German PM says Zelenskyy will be supported with "all the force" on his way to a possible trilateral meeting with US president and dictator Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz (Photo: FILIP SINGER / EPA)

European leaders to advise the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before his talks at the White House with the US president Donald Trump. This was announced by the German chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview with ntv.

After the previous meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office ended in a scandal, Merz considers it his duty to give the President of Ukraine advice.

"He [Zelenskyy] also saw that my meeting with Donald Trump went quite differently, than his meeting. We have already discussed this in detail," the chancellor said.

According to him, the partners and Zelenskyy will have a conversation in the afternoon of August 17: "We will give him some good advice together."

The politician said that the partners want to "do their best" to support the Ukrainian leader on the way to a possible trilateral meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin and Trump.

