Chaly on peacekeepers: The mission cannot do without the RF, so we must act according to other agreements with countries

According to the politician, the military of some countries has the right to be in Ukraine without UN approval

Valeriy Chaly (Photo: Facebook page)

Ukraine does not need peacekeepers due to the mandate of the United Nations. It needs a coalition of forces that will work on the basis of existing security agreements with allied countries. This was stated in an interview with LIGA.net by diplomat and former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States from 2015 to 2019, Valeriy Chaly.

According to him, in order to deploy peacekeepers to a 1,500 km "buffer zone", "hundreds of thousands" of people will be needed.

"Hundreds of thousands of people who will run away at the first mortar shot because they have such a mandate, not because they are weak. And the pay there is good," Chaly noted.

According to him, the peacekeeping mission could include soldiers from any country, even those that voted against Ukraine during the resolution. He did not rule out that it could even include Belarusians.

"Russia will push whatever it wants there. This won't happen without Russia. This is all a system through the UN mandate. And we have the right to a coalition of forces that don't need any UN mandate. And we shouldn't call them peacekeepers," Chaly emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine has deeper previous agreements with allies, which include military cooperation. As an example, Chaly cited Poland, which, according to the current agreement, has the right to send military instructors to Ukraine.

"Just as Americans can fight on airplanes with F16s, French with Rafales. That is, they can help at airfields and military facilities. Everything can be done," he said.