Court places Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest
The court ruled to place the former mayor of Odesa under round-the-clock house arrest with the use of electronic monitoring devices. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.
The official is not named, but according to the details of the case, it is Gennady Trukhanov.
Former mayor suspected of negligence that led to deaths of nine people.
According to the investigation, he failed to ensure the proper functioning of the storm sewer and drainage systems, although he had information about their unsatisfactory condition. On the day of the heavy rainfall, September 30, the mayor of Odesa failed to organize proper warning of the population and put civil defense systems on alert, which led to the deaths of people.
As part of the same proceedings, eight more officials of the city council and municipal enterprises were suspected of official negligence. On October 31, the court also imposed a measure of restraint on them.
- The deadly downpour began on September 30. on October 2, search operations were completed - nine people died, 380 city residents were rescued.
- On October 3, a criminal case was opened over the deaths in the floods in Odesa . And on October 29, Trukhanov and other officials were suspected
- On the same day, the former mayor of Odesa admitted that the city's water disposal problem was catastrophic.
