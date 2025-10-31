Court places Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest

On October 31, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the former mayor of Odesa in the case of deaths due to bad weather

Gennadiy Trukhanov (Photo: t.me/truonline)

The court ruled to place the former mayor of Odesa under round-the-clock house arrest with the use of electronic monitoring devices. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.

The official is not named, but according to the details of the case, it is Gennady Trukhanov.

Former mayor suspected of negligence that led to deaths of nine people.

According to the investigation, he failed to ensure the proper functioning of the storm sewer and drainage systems, although he had information about their unsatisfactory condition. On the day of the heavy rainfall, September 30, the mayor of Odesa failed to organize proper warning of the population and put civil defense systems on alert, which led to the deaths of people.

As part of the same proceedings, eight more officials of the city council and municipal enterprises were suspected of official negligence. On October 31, the court also imposed a measure of restraint on them.