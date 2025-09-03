Devdiscourse: Witkoff arrives in Paris ahead of the meeting of the "Coalition of the Resolute"

It is not yet known whether Trump's special envoy will participate in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Resolute"

Steve Witkoff (Photo: EPA)

U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris on the eve of the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" to be held on September 4. About reports Devdiscourse with reference to diplomatic interlocutors.

It is not yet known whether the U.S. Special Representative will participate in the meeting of the Coalition of the Resolute. However, it is expected that Vitkoff will hold talks with the Ukrainian delegation.

European leaders will meet in Paris on September 4 at the invitation of the President of France Emmanuel Macron to continue discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Among the participants of the meeting will be the German Chancellor Friedrich Merzprime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmersecretary General of NATO Mark Rutte and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Paris for a meeting of the Coalition of the Resolute. He held a joint briefing with Macron, during which he said that Ukraine will definitely receive security guaranteesthat will result from the meeting with European leaders.