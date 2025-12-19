Drones have arrived in Russia: Rostov region partially without power, Orel region without heat

The aggressor state was again attacked by dozens of drones. Russians claim attack on CHP and Togliattiazot

Photo: Russian publicists

On the night of December 19, Russia was attacked by up to a hundred drones, leaving Rostov region partially without power and Orel region with limited heat and hot water supply, local governors reported. The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing local sources, reports on the attack on a thermal power plant near Orel and a plant in Togliatti.

Rostov Region Governor Yuriy Slasar wrote that residential buildings in Bolgarbud and industrial consumers in the Western Industrial Zone were cut off from power supply due to a breakdown in a high-voltage power line. An outbuilding caught fire on Sholokhov Avenue.

In Taganrog, windows and roofs of five private houses are damaged, three cars catch fire.

Power supply to Nedvyhivka village in Myasnykivsky district and Zaimo-Obryv village in Azov district is disrupted due to a wire break.

The governor of the Orel region, Andrey Klychkov, wrote about "damage to the communal infrastructure" and, as a result, "temporary restrictions" on the supply of heat, electricity and hot water in the Sovetsky district of Orel.

Locals say CHP plant was hit.

Also, according to ASTRA, the Togliattiazot plant (TOAZ) was hit. The plant caught fire and the road to it is blocked.

TOAZ is a Russian chemical company that is one of the world's ten largest ammonia producers.

The Russian Defense Ministry counted 94 allegedly downed or intercepted drones overnight: 36 of them over Rostov region, six over Samara region. Oryol region is not in the report.