Mr. Yermak and Ms. Sibiga summarized the results of the meeting with the US and Turkish delegations: The conversation was meaningful

It is noted that Ukraine has shown that it is ready to work for peace and expects the same from Russia

US-Ukraine-Turkey meeting (Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry)

The Ukrainian delegation summed up the results of the trilateral meeting with the US and Turkey in Istanbul on May 16 with the participation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Yermak, the conversation was "deep and meaningful." Its key topic was real mechanisms for achieving a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.

"All parties confirmed that the war should end not with another agreement, which Russia will then violate, but with a full and unconditional ceasefire, which will become the basis for further decisions," the head of the OP said .

They also discussed humanitarian issues, including the release of captured Ukrainians and the return of deported children. Yermak emphasized that these are not just political priorities, but a "moral obligation" to every Ukrainian.

However, he said, Russia has once again confirmed that it is not interested in peace.

"The absence of its representatives at the negotiations, ignoring international initiatives and unwillingness to stop the aggression is another indication of its true intentions. We are working further – with partners, with the international community, with faith in the victory of justice," summarized the head of the OP.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga noted that the trilateral meeting coordinated the positions of the parties, which equally want to advance the peace process.

"We have informed our colleagues that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to really advance peace, giving it the appropriate mandates and intentions. Russia is facing a moment when it needs to prove that it is serious," he said .

First and foremost, a decision needs to be made on an unconditional, complete and lasting ceasefire for at least 30 days. The minister emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work for peace, and Russia must also show that it is ready for this.