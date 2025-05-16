Ukraine to discuss Zelensky-Putin meeting in talks with Russia – Sky News

In addition to Russia and Ukraine, a Turkish delegation will be present at the meeting.

Illustrative photo: @anadoluagency

During talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side plans to discuss a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , Sky News reported , citing unnamed Ukrainian sources.

According to the TV channel's interlocutors, the Ukrainian delegation will "insist" on discussing the meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

Negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are scheduled to begin after 12:30 p.m. in Istanbul.