Ukraine to discuss Zelensky-Putin meeting in talks with Russia – Sky News
During talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side plans to discuss a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , Sky News reported , citing unnamed Ukrainian sources.
According to the TV channel's interlocutors, the Ukrainian delegation will "insist" on discussing the meeting between Putin and Zelensky.
Negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are scheduled to begin after 12:30 p.m. in Istanbul.
- On May 11, Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia."
- Zelensky later said he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there. And on May 13, the president confirmed a visit to Turkey and announced talks with Erdogan.
- Britain noted that Russia had sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for negotiations. Zelensky himself called the level of the Russian delegation in Turkey "fake."
- On May 15, Zelenskyy said that out of respect for his partners, he had nevertheless sent a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul. In the evening, he approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on May 15-16.