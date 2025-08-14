European leaders may take part in potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky – Trump
European leaders may attend a meeting that U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to organize between the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. With a statement to this effect, the US President performed in front of journalists, signing documents in the Oval Office of the White House.
Trump says his meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15 will be "important."
"Even more important will be the second meeting, which will include President Putin, President Zelensky, me, and maybe European leaders, or not," the US president said.
He added that he would "see how it goes." According to Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin want to make peace.
"We will see how they do it," the American leader emphasized.
- On August 15, Trump is to meet with Putin in Alaska to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
- On August 13, the virtual meeting Zelenskyy and European leaders with Trump on the upcoming summit.
- On the same day, the US President stated that in case of a successful meeting with the Russian dictator in Alaska, the next one will involve Zelensky.
