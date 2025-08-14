European leaders may take part in potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky – Trump

US President calls meeting with Russian dictator in Alaska "important", but the next one will be more important

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

European leaders may attend a meeting that U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to organize between the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. With a statement to this effect, the US President performed in front of journalists, signing documents in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump says his meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15 will be "important."

"Even more important will be the second meeting, which will include President Putin, President Zelensky, me, and maybe European leaders, or not," the US president said.

He added that he would "see how it goes." According to Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin want to make peace.

"We will see how they do it," the American leader emphasized.