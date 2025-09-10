Ex-SSU General Ilya Vityuk posted UAH 9 million bail – source

Ilya Vityuk (Photo: SBU)

Ilya Vityuk, the former head of the cybersecurity department of the Security Service of Ukraine, has been released on bail of over UAH 9 million..

This was reported by an interlocutor in the High Anti-Corruption Court

He did not provide details on this issue or information on who exactly posted the bail.

It is known that the SBU General is suspected of illicit enrichment and false declaration after an investigation by journalists in 2024. In December 2023, Vitiuk bought an apartment in Kyiv in a premium residential complex and registered it in his wife's name. However, the origin of the funds aroused suspicion among law enforcement officers.

on September 2, Vitiuk was officially served with a notice of suspicion, and on September 4, the HACC chose a measure of restraint in the case of illegal enrichment – bail in the amount of UAH 9 million. The court also imposed relevant procedural obligations on the suspect.