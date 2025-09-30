Finland to deploy contingent to fight drones in Denmark

Stubb announced that Finnish border guards will join in providing assistance to Denmark

Alexander Stubb (Photo: TOMS KALNINS/EPA)

On Tuesday, September 30, Finland decided to send its UAV countermeasures specialists to Denmark, said country's president Alexander Stubb.

"Finland stands fully behind Denmark in its efforts to secure the airspace and countering hybrid activities of the kind we have seen in the last days and weeks," the head of state wrote.

Stubb said that in order to provide concrete assistance, Finland has decided to deploy its contingent to Denmark to counter drones.

The politician also added that Finnish border guards will provide support with their own capabilities.

"I see this as an excellent example of the type of concrete Nordic cooperation we need today. Going forward, we’ll keep aligning our approaches to countering hybrid threats and pushing the capability development in Europe," the Finnish president concluded.

Earlier, at the end of September, Finland noticed an unknown drone over one of the hydroelectric power plants.