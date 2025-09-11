For the first time in more than 30 years. Emergency sirens were tested in Germany

The alert system was tested due to "changes in the security situation"

Alert system (Photo: www.berlin.de)

on September 11, Berlin and Brandenburg tested the public warning system. Local authorities tested various signals to practice emergency response, reported on the official website of Berlin.

It is noted that more than 200 sirens were activated in the capital on the Warning Day. First, the alarm was checked, and after 45 minutes, the signal of its completion was given. At the same time, residents received notifications on their cell phones.

Although the Warning Day has been held in Germany for five years on the second Thursday of September, this time the sirens in Berlin sounded for the first time since 1993.

Previously, they were dismantled as unnecessary, but "changes in the security situation" forced the authorities to restore the system.

It is noted that 450 sirens are planned to be activated in Berlin by the end of the year, and another 100 in remote areas over the next two years.

Berlin's Interior Senator Iris Spranger explained that the "changing security situation" refers to "a combination of extreme weather events, power outages, cyberattacks, and the current global situation with the aggressive war in Europe."