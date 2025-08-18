Wadefull believes that deployment of troops in Ukraine would be "too much of a burden" for Germany

Johann Wadeful (Photo: EPA)

Germany will not deploy a military contingent in Ukraine and intends to "focus on NATO territory," according to existing agreements. This statement made minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Johannes Wadefuhl on the Table Media podcast.

"The Bundeswehr has already deployed a brigade in Lithuania. An additional deployment of German soldiers in Ukraine would probably be too much for us," the minister explained.

Read also In his war against the West, Putin relies on the unwillingness of Europeans to fight back

However, he emphasized that Germany has an important role to play in the eventual securing of peace in Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs security guarantees. The US has made it clear that it is ready for this. Now we need to see what can be realized together with the Europeans," Vadeful said.

The German Foreign Minister is "cautiously optimistic" about possible negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

According to him, "there is a chance that there will be a serious conversation about ending hostilities and then about peace." It is with these expectations in mind that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz travels to Washington on August 18 with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vadeful noted that Merz would not have gone if he did not expect that there was a possibility of negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine.