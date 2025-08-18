German Foreign Minister: Germany will not deploy military contingent in Ukraine
Germany will not deploy a military contingent in Ukraine and intends to "focus on NATO territory," according to existing agreements. This statement made minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Johannes Wadefuhl on the Table Media podcast.
"The Bundeswehr has already deployed a brigade in Lithuania. An additional deployment of German soldiers in Ukraine would probably be too much for us," the minister explained.
However, he emphasized that Germany has an important role to play in the eventual securing of peace in Ukraine.
"Ukraine needs security guarantees. The US has made it clear that it is ready for this. Now we need to see what can be realized together with the Europeans," Vadeful said.
The German Foreign Minister is "cautiously optimistic" about possible negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
According to him, "there is a chance that there will be a serious conversation about ending hostilities and then about peace." It is with these expectations in mind that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz travels to Washington on August 18 with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Vadeful noted that Merz would not have gone if he did not expect that there was a possibility of negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine.
- on April 12, it was reported that peacekeepers may be sent to Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire agreement. However, Britain fears that Russia will blame peacekeepers in Ukraine in violation of human rights.
- In Poland, on May 21 denied that they would send soldiers to Ukraine as peacekeepers – the country needs them for other purposes.
- on July 17, the British Prime Minister said that plans to send peacekeepers to Ukraine are ready as much as possible.
- on July 23, it became known that Austria does not reject the deployment of its troops in Ukraine, despite its neutral status.
