Graham responds to Peskov: Russia has learned to live with sanctions, but Trump is changing the game with tariffs

Moscow should soon contact the countries that buy its resources to find out whether they share its "cavalier attitude," Senator said

Lindsey Graham (Photo: ALLISON DINNER/EPA)

Russia has indeed "learned to live" with sanctions, but with new tariffs against buyers of its resources, the US president Donald Trump is "changing the game", says Republican senator Lindsey Graham. He made this statement after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov for the second time rejected Trump's ultimatum to end the war against Ukraine in 10 days.

"Russia, you are right when it comes to sanctions. You have been able to avoid them, and you have learned to live with them. Apparently, what you don’t understand is that President Trump is changing the game, and he is going to put tariffs on countries who buy your oil and gas, propping up your war machine," the politician wrote.

Read also Trolling Trump. How Ukraine can really hit Moscow

He suggested that Russia should contact these countries soon to see if they share its "cavalier attitude" on the new restrictions.

Graham added that a "broad majority" of Republicans and Democrats are ready to help the American president in this matter.

On the afternoon of July 30, Kremlin spokesman Peskov rejected for the second time Trump's ultimatum, saying that Russia allegedly "has already developed immunity to sanctions". Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a report by the Foreign Intelligence Service, said that the Russians have "really tangible" economic losses due to sanctions against Moscow and its accomplices.