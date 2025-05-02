Iran responds to Trump's threats to its oil buyers

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Iran said that ongoing U.S. sanctions against its trading partners will not change Tehran's policy. The new statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry comes after President Donald Trump threatened to punish those who deal with Iranian oil, Barron's reported.

"The continuation of these illegal behaviours will not change Iran's logical, legitimate and international law-based positions ," the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The agency condemned what it called "pressure on Iran's trade and economic partners."

The ministry also stated that such sanctions have created "deep suspicion and mistrust about the seriousness of America on the path of diplomacy."

On the eve, May 1, Trump said that all buyers of oil for petrochemical products from Iran would "immediately" fall under secondary sanctions, amid the indefinite postponement of a new round of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.