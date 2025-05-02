Iran responds to Trump's threats to its oil buyers
Iran said that ongoing U.S. sanctions against its trading partners will not change Tehran's policy. The new statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry comes after President Donald Trump threatened to punish those who deal with Iranian oil, Barron's reported.
"The continuation of these illegal behaviours will not change Iran's logical, legitimate and international law-based positions ," the country's Foreign Ministry said.
The agency condemned what it called "pressure on Iran's trade and economic partners."
The ministry also stated that such sanctions have created "deep suspicion and mistrust about the seriousness of America on the path of diplomacy."
On the eve, May 1, Trump said that all buyers of oil for petrochemical products from Iran would "immediately" fall under secondary sanctions, amid the indefinite postponement of a new round of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.
- On April 30, the United States announced another new package of sanctions in recent days, targeting companies involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.
- On May 1, US Defense Secretary Hegseth promised retaliation to Iran for supplying lethal weapons to the Houthi group, against which the United States is waging military operations.
- Oman, which is acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran, has announced the indefinite postponement of the third round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program. Both Oman and Iran claim that this happened due to logistical and technical reasons, and the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the country still wants to "secure a negotiated solution."
- On April 2, US Secretary of State Rubio said that Iran must abandon uranium enrichment and the development of long-range missiles, as well as allow US inspectors to access its facilities.