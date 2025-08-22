Iran wants to restore its defense capabilities with the help of Belarus – foreign intelligence
Iran is seeking ways to restore its defense capabilities, which were significantly damaged during the war with Israel, and has turned to Belarus for help. This was reported... reports Foreign intelligence service.
On August 20, the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko met with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Minsk.
Formally, the negotiations concerned trade, investment, industrial projects, and cooperation in science and education.
But in reality, Tehran is interested in the possibility of strengthening its military potential with the help of the Belarusian regime. The key issue is the restoration of air defense systems and electronic warfare equipment destroyed or damaged by Israel.
"Belarus, unlike Russia, is less restricted by sanctions in the military-technical sphere and could become a channel for restoring Iran's defense capabilities," the intelligence service reported.
In addition, Tehran is interested in resolving the acute shortage of power generation and agricultural equipment.
- June 13th began Israel's large-scale operation "Rising Lion" against Iran's nuclear infrastructure, in order to prevent the creation of nuclear weapons.
- Tehran launched retaliatory strikes against Israel – there is destruction in residential areas, local residents have been killed and injured.
- On the night of June 22nd, the USA attacked nuclear facilities "Fordow," "Natanz," and "Isfahan." According to Fox News, could have been used for this purpose 30 Tomahawk missiles and 5-6 bunker-buster bombs.
- June 24, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Iran.
