Minsk, unlike Russia, which is heavily restricted by sanctions, can help Tehran increase its military potential

Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: EPA)

Iran is seeking ways to restore its defense capabilities, which were significantly damaged during the war with Israel, and has turned to Belarus for help. This was reported... reports Foreign intelligence service.

On August 20, the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko met with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Minsk.

Formally, the negotiations concerned trade, investment, industrial projects, and cooperation in science and education.

But in reality, Tehran is interested in the possibility of strengthening its military potential with the help of the Belarusian regime. The key issue is the restoration of air defense systems and electronic warfare equipment destroyed or damaged by Israel.

"Belarus, unlike Russia, is less restricted by sanctions in the military-technical sphere and could become a channel for restoring Iran's defense capabilities," the intelligence service reported.

In addition, Tehran is interested in resolving the acute shortage of power generation and agricultural equipment.