Luxembourg will join the program of purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

Luc Frieden (Photo: Jonas Roosens/EPA)

Luxembourg will become another European country to join the program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. Such plans were announced by Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, reports Euractiv.

Frieden said his country plans to contribute to a new NATO-led deal under which European countries would pay for U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg said that his country would not finance the entire $500 million package on its own, but was looking for partners. He did not specify how much Luxembourg is ready to contribute to the PURL initiative.

"We will finance a package together with other countries that we have yet to identify, a package of already available weapons, mostly American, that we will provide to Ukraine," Frieden added.

On August 4, the Netherlands and on August 5, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden announced their assistance. At that time, the total amount of their assistance was more than $1 billion.

On August 22, Shmyhal reported that the NATO mechanism for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine attracted about $1.5 billion in military aid.

On August 24, Canada promised to send $500 million to the program.