MP Mühlmann sends inquiries about the transportation of military aid to Ukraine and the protection of German facilities from drones

Ringo Mühlmann (Photo: facebook.com/rimuehl)

Politician of the far-right party "Alternative for Germany" Ringo Mühlmann is suspected of collecting information for the Kremlin. About this reports Politico.

"One can't help but get the impression that the AfD is fulfilling a number of tasks assigned to it by the Kremlin as part of its investigations," said Georg Mayer, the Minister of the Interior of the German state of Thuringia.

Mühlmann, using his parliamentary rights, has repeatedly asked the regional government of Thuringia to provide data on regional drone defense and the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

"What information does the state government have on the scale of military transit traffic through Thuringia since 2022 (broken down by year, mode of transport [road, rail], number of transits and known stops)," he said in his request for September 2025.

Prior to that, in June, Mühlmann had submitted eight inquiries about drones and the local police's ability to protect themselves from them. He was interested in the technical systems in the arsenal of law enforcement (jammers, net guns, etc.). The politician himself denies his alleged work for Russia.

Such requests prompted AfD's opponents to suspect the far-right party of trying to disclose classified information that Moscow could use in its war against Ukraine and its hybrid war against Europe.

"I was struck by the incredible interest in critical infrastructure and security authorities here in Thuringia, especially how they deal with hybrid threats. Suddenly, geopolitical issues started to play a role in their questions, but we in the Thuringian state parliament are not responsible for foreign or defense policy," Mayer told Politico.

According to analysis according to Spiegel data published in November 2025, the AfD factions in individual states have sent more than 7,000 security-related requests since the beginning of 2020. It is noted that this is more than any other party.

In Thuringia, the party sent almost 70% of all requests during this period (1206 out of 1738). In the Bundestag, parliamentary inquiries from the AfD accounted for more than 60% of all inquiries (636 out of 1052).