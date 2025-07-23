NABU and SAPO are ready to join the draft law announced by Zelenskyy

The agencies are convinced that preserving the independence of detectives and prosecutors is one of the conditions for effective investigation of corruption crimes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have supported the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to submit a draft law aimed at strengthening the law enforcement system and ensuring the independence of anti-corruption institutions. This is stated in a joint statement of the NABU and the SAPO.

NABU and SAPO declared their readiness to join "the discussion and preparation of a legislative solution that will eliminate legal risks, meet the rule of law standards and provide greater potential for guaranteeing justice in Ukraine".

They thanked "for the constructive dialog and meetings that help to establish joint work.".

"We are convinced that preserving the independence of detectives and prosecutors, as well as ensuring the principle of inevitability of punishment, as reflected in lawful court verdicts, are key conditions for the effective investigation of corruption crimes and the fulfillment of Ukraine's international obligations," the statement reads.

At the same time, the NABU and the SAPO called on international partners to continue to fully support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

In his evening video address, Zelenskyy promised to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that would restore the independence of NABU and SAPO and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".