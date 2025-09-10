NABU launches internal investigation into alleged lies in detective's declaration

In 2024, the NABU conducted an inspection of the detective, and found no facts of false declaration

NABU employee (Photo: NABU press service)

The National Bureau of Investigation is launching an internal investigation into the facts set out in the SBU materials on alleged lies in the declaration of the deputy head of one of the detectives' units. About this said the bureau's press service.

The NABU said that in the second half of 2024, the Internal Control Department conducted an audit of the personal, business and moral qualities of the detective in question as a candidate for the position.

The said verification was conducted in relation to the candidate and his family members, did not concern third parties, and did not reveal any facts of false declaration.

At the same time, the NABU is launching an internal investigation into the facts set forth in the SBU materials. If the published information is confirmed, the agency will take administrative measures in accordance with the procedures.

After the searches and seizure of personal equipment from NABU employees on July 21, 2025, the Internal Control Department sent official letters to the SBU, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, requesting to inform them if any illegal actions by NABU employees are found and to include the PEC in the investigation team.

To date, these agencies have not officially informed the NABU's Department of Investigations of the facts revealed about the detective and have not included their employees in the investigation teams.

The bureau added that the SBU and the SBI will request a measure of restraint in the form of bail and removal from office for the detective in question. The case will be considered by the Pechersk Court of Kyiv.

On September 10, the SBU reported that in December 2023, the family of the official bought a two-room apartment in a residential complex in Uzhhorod for almost $100,000. The fact of the purchase was confirmed by correspondence between the NABU officer and his wife, the words of the real estate seller and a notary, as well as other evidence.

According to the investigation, in order to conceal the purchase, the wife and the NABU official decided to register the ownership of the apartment with the mother of their close acquaintance. In his 2023 declaration, the official did not indicate this apartment, despite the fact that his family lived there. And in the declaration for 2024, he indicated that it was a rented apartment. However, as law enforcement officers found out, the person in whose name the apartment was registered did not receive any money for using it.

september 8 The SBU reportedthe NABU Central Office employee Gusarov, who was detained in July on suspicion of treason, passed classified information to Yanukovych's former deputy head of security, who now works for the FSB, more than 60 times.

In NABU commented on the information and stated that this happened long before Gusarov started working in the bureau.