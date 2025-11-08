NATO on nuclear deterrence: Putin must know that such war cannot be won and must never be fought

Rutte said that citizens of Alliance countries should know that when Russia uses nuclear rhetoric, "there is no reason to panic"

Mark Rutte (Photo: Robert Ghement / EPA)

In the future, NATO plans to emphasize its nuclear capabilities more strongly to deter, first and foremost, Russia. This was stated by Alliance's secretary general Mark Rutte in an interview with in the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"It is important that we talk more with our societies about nuclear deterrence so that they understand how it contributes to our common security. When Russia uses dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric, our citizens need to know that there is no reason to panic, as NATO has a strong nuclear deterrent to keep the peace," the official said.

Rutte noted that nuclear deterrence is the highest guarantee of the Alliance's security. According to him, it is important that it remains reliable, safe and effective.

"And [Russian dictator] Putin must know that nuclear war can never be won and can never be waged," the secretary general emphasized.

Regarding the latest annual NATO nuclear exercise in the Netherlands in mid-October, Rutte said it was successful, giving him "absolute confidence" in the reliability of NATO's deterrent.

"They [the exercises] sent a clear message to all adversaries that NATO can and will defend all allies against any threats," the official concluded.