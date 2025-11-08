NATO on nuclear deterrence: Putin must know that such war cannot be won and must never be fought
In the future, NATO plans to emphasize its nuclear capabilities more strongly to deter, first and foremost, Russia. This was stated by Alliance's secretary general Mark Rutte in an interview with in the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
"It is important that we talk more with our societies about nuclear deterrence so that they understand how it contributes to our common security. When Russia uses dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric, our citizens need to know that there is no reason to panic, as NATO has a strong nuclear deterrent to keep the peace," the official said.
Rutte noted that nuclear deterrence is the highest guarantee of the Alliance's security. According to him, it is important that it remains reliable, safe and effective.
"And [Russian dictator] Putin must know that nuclear war can never be won and can never be waged," the secretary general emphasized.
Regarding the latest annual NATO nuclear exercise in the Netherlands in mid-October, Rutte said it was successful, giving him "absolute confidence" in the reliability of NATO's deterrent.
"They [the exercises] sent a clear message to all adversaries that NATO can and will defend all allies against any threats," the official concluded.
- On October 30, US president Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin testing of American nuclear weapons. This happened after Russia tested the weapon itself, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
- The US secretary of energy noted that there would be no nuclear explosions during these tests – instead, the country would test all other parts of nuclear weapons.
- On November 5, Putin instructed his officials to consider the feasibility of starting preparations of new nuclear tests in the Arctic, allegedly responding to America's actions.
- On the same day, the United States conducted a new test launch minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, but without it.
Comments (0)