Pyongyang plans to send another 6,000 troops and up to 100 pieces of equipment to Russia

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

Not all North Korean military personnel arriving in Russia for demining and engineering work will be performing those tasks specifically. This was stated... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with The Japan Times.

Pyongyang plans to deploy military engineering units totaling 6,000 personnel to the Kursk region over the next few months for alleged demining and reconstruction work. previously reported Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitsky.

"Some of them may indeed be involved in demining and building fortifications, but will they all do it?" Budanov said.

According to him, North Korea will also send 50 to 100 pieces of equipment to Russia, including M2010 main battle tanks, or "Chongma-D", and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korea has already compensated for the losses of its military personnel in the Kursk region in units deployed in Russia, and the number of its troops there is currently about 11,000 soldiers.