Not all new North Korean soldiers will be engaged in demining operations in Russia – Budanov
Not all North Korean military personnel arriving in Russia for demining and engineering work will be performing those tasks specifically. This was stated... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with The Japan Times.
Pyongyang plans to deploy military engineering units totaling 6,000 personnel to the Kursk region over the next few months for alleged demining and reconstruction work. previously reported Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitsky.
"Some of them may indeed be involved in demining and building fortifications, but will they all do it?" Budanov said.
According to him, North Korea will also send 50 to 100 pieces of equipment to Russia, including M2010 main battle tanks, or "Chongma-D", and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korea has already compensated for the losses of its military personnel in the Kursk region in units deployed in Russia, and the number of its troops there is currently about 11,000 soldiers.
- On July 1, 2025, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that direct involvement No North Korean soldiers are being recorded as participating in combat on the side of Russia against the Defense Forces.
- At that time, the intelligence service stated that at military training grounds About 3,500 North Korean soldiers have undergone training in the Russian Far East, and they may be transferred to the Kursk region.
Comments (0)