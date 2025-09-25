Politico: Von der Leyen called Trump directly to convince him of Putin's threat

European Commission President called Trump when Russia damaged the building of the EU Delegation in Kyiv

Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump (Photo: Flickr)

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called the US President directly To Donald Trump after a Russian drone damaged the building of the EU Delegation in Kyiv. About reports Politico, citing two EU officials familiar with the conversation.

According to the officials, during the conversation, she told the US president that "this is what [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin.

"This is a prime example of Putin not keeping his word," Von der Leyen told Trump.

The first EU official said that trump's pro-Ukrainian statement followed an in-depth conversation with Von der Leyen about sanctions, which was also attended by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to the official, the discussion was mostly focused on increasing pressure on Russia.

"President [Von der Leyen] has made it clear how determined we are to keep up the pressure on Russia," the official added.

A second EU official said that a key turning point in the relationship was the June 16-17 G7 summit in Canada, where Von der Leyen and Trump held a bilateral meeting to advance the EU-US trade deal.

"After that, contacts intensified," said the first EU official, noting a clear change in personal relations.