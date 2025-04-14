Zelenskyy: Russian propagandists are already preparing the audience for the fact that the negotiations will not work - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russian state propagandists are preparing their audience for the fact that negotiations and diplomacy will not work.This was announced byPresidentVolodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address.

He reminded that 34 days ago Ukraine responded positively to the American proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire.

"And for 34 days now, Russia has been blatantly refusing to cease fire," the President said.

Zelensky noted that now, as before, Russian dictatorVladimir Putinis focused on continuing the war.

"It focuses on such strikes - on murders. Russian state propagandists are preparing their audience for the fact that negotiations and diplomacy will not work. And there is only one reason for this - they are not afraid there, in Moscow," the Head of State added.

Zelenskyy believes that if there is not enough pressure on Russia, the occupiers will continue to do what they are used to - continue to fight.

"It has become a Russian state habit to fight against neighbors, export hatred and destroy lives. We all want it to stop. We need peace and it must be long-lasting," the President emphasized.

He emphasized that this is why Ukraine always works constructively with partners in all formats that can provide security and restore peace.