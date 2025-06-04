Putin complained to the Pope about Ukraine and talked about "peace"

The Russian dictator has declared his "interest in achieving peace, but only after "eliminating the root causes of the crisis"

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Pope Leo XIV on June 4, the Kremlin press service reported.

Putin began by congratulating the pontiff on his election and wishing him success in his high position. The dictator also mentioned "Pope Francis' contribution to strengthening relations between Russia and the Vatican."

The dictator also stated his "interest in achieving peace through political and diplomatic means," though only after "eliminating the root causes of the crisis." He did not specify what those causes were.

The Kremlin leader told the Pope about talks with Ukraine in Istanbul and agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead. The dictator added that Russia is allegedly taking "all possible measures" to reunite children with their relatives.

The dictator expressed gratitude to the Vatican for its "depoliticized participation" in resolving humanitarian issues, but accused Ukraine of "escalation," of "strikes on Russia's civilian infrastructure," and of "sabotage."

The conversation, as noted in Moscow, was "constructive", and both sides declared their intention to maintain contact.