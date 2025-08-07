Rubio: For the first time, we have concrete examples of what Russia wants to end the war

Trump's meeting with Putin and Zelensky depends on how much the Kremlin's conditions will be brought closer to Ukraine's position

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA)

Following the visit of the US President's special envoy to Moscow Steve Wittkopf The American side received, for the first time, a list of conditions under which the Russian dictator... Vladimir Putin agree to stop the war. About this stated / declared / said The Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox Business.

"For the first time, perhaps since this administration took office, we have concrete examples of what Russia would ask for to end the war. We haven't had that before," Rubio said.

According to him, the Russian conditions may be unacceptable to Ukraine and its European allies, but they are a starting point for working towards a convergence of the parties' positions.

"These may not be the terms that Ukraine can accept, or frankly, that others would accept. But at least we have something to work with," the U.S. Secretary of State said.

According to him, the meeting of the US President Donald Trump with Putin and the president by Volodymyr Zelenskyy It depends on how much success is achieved in bringing the positions of Kyiv and Moscow closer together.

"A lot will depend on how close we can bring the two sides. Can we get 85% of the way there, or 75% of the way there? I don't think you can have a leader-level meeting if you're not close enough, because then nothing will come of it. So we want to bring [the sides] close enough, and then give the president [Trump] the opportunity to come in and close [the peace agreement]," Rubio said.

He declined to estimate the length of the process of coordinating positions.

"It may take hours, it may take days – honestly, it may take weeks. We don't know. But we will try," he assured.